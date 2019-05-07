© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Jeff Spevak on his new book, "22 Minutes"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 7, 2019 at 2:24 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Local writer Jeff Spevak has a new book out. It's called "22 Minutes" and it tells the story of Ernie Coleman, a sailor, carpenter, and Navy veteran who survived the worst defeat in U.S. Navy history. Spevak calls him a common man who lived through uncommon circumstances. 

We sit down with Spevak to discuss how he told Coleman's story when Coleman himself refused to talk about the tragedy that haunted him. We also discuss the trauma many veterans, like Coleman, face.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
