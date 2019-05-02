Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The benefits of biking adventures
Americans are becoming more sedentary by the year. Research on our daily habits finds less physical activity than most other countries in the world. Only 23 percent of Americans meet the physical activity guidelines set by the CDC. And yet a growing, if small, group of Rochesterians are getting on their bikes – and not just around Western New York.
We explore the rise in adventure bicycling, with stories from the road in remote locales. In studio:
- Ginny Sullivan, director of travel initiatives for Adventure Cycling
- Steve Powell, tour leader for Adventure Cycling
- Chris Thomas, cycling enthusiast and partner with Nixon Peabody