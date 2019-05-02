© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The benefits of biking adventures

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 2, 2019 at 3:32 PM EDT
Americans are becoming more sedentary by the year. Research on our daily habits finds less physical activity than most other countries in the world. Only 23 percent of Americans meet the physical activity guidelines set by the CDC. And yet a growing, if small, group of Rochesterians are getting on their bikes – and not just around Western New York.

We explore the rise in adventure bicycling, with stories from the road in remote locales. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
