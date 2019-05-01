Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Exploring a Chase Bank tweet that caused controversy
Chase Bank posted a tweet that went viral, and led to an apology. But should the bank have apologized?
Chase offered advice on how customers could better manage their daily spending, including making coffee at home instead of buying it in shops. Critics included Senator Elizabeth Warren, who responded that customers are struggling because banks get bailouts for making mistakes, while regular Americans get nothing. But Chase's defenders argue that there's nothing wrong with helping people find better ways to save money and protect themselves financially.
Our guests explore why a single tweet became so controversial:
- Alfred Vitale, co-founder of the Association of Working Class Academics, and co-founder of the Rochester DSA
- Andrew Thomas, co-chair of the Rochester DSA
- John Calia, author of "The Reluctant CEO: Succeeding Without Losing Your Soul"
- George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities