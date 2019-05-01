Connections: Exploring a Chase Bank tweet that caused controversy

Chase Bank posted a tweet that went viral, and led to an apology. But should the bank have apologized?

Chase offered advice on how customers could better manage their daily spending, including making coffee at home instead of buying it in shops. Critics included Senator Elizabeth Warren, who responded that customers are struggling because banks get bailouts for making mistakes, while regular Americans get nothing. But Chase's defenders argue that there's nothing wrong with helping people find better ways to save money and protect themselves financially.

Our guests explore why a single tweet became so controversial: