Connections: Exploring a Chase Bank tweet that caused controversy

Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 1, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT
Chase Bank posted a tweet that went viral, and led to an apology. But should the bank have apologized?

Chase offered advice on how customers could better manage their daily spending, including making coffee at home instead of buying it in shops. Critics included Senator Elizabeth Warren, who responded that customers are struggling because banks get bailouts for making mistakes, while regular Americans get nothing. But Chase's defenders argue that there's nothing wrong with helping people find better ways to save money and protect themselves financially.

Our guests explore why a single tweet became so controversial:

social media
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
