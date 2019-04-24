© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Why STEM can benefit from the arts and humanities

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 24, 2019
We often hear that science and tech would benefit from arts and the humanities. But how? Start with this: the CEO of a tech company says his firm was about to lose one of their most important clients – but a bartender saved the day. That bartender was a philosophy dropout who offered his services in talking to the client, and was able to build bridges that no one in the firm could build.

We discuss whether this could possibly become the norm, and we preview an upcoming event focusing on STEM and the humanities. Our guests:

  • Eric Berridge, CEO of Bluewolf
  • Michael Jacobs, dean of humanities and social sciences and director of the Institute for the Humanities at Monroe Community College
  • Amanda Roth, assistant professor of philosophy and women's studies at SUNY Geneseo

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
