Connections: Why STEM can benefit from the arts and humanities
We often hear that science and tech would benefit from arts and the humanities. But how? Start with this: the CEO of a tech company says his firm was about to lose one of their most important clients – but a bartender saved the day. That bartender was a philosophy dropout who offered his services in talking to the client, and was able to build bridges that no one in the firm could build.
We discuss whether this could possibly become the norm, and we preview an upcoming event focusing on STEM and the humanities. Our guests:
- Eric Berridge, CEO of Bluewolf
- Michael Jacobs, dean of humanities and social sciences and director of the Institute for the Humanities at Monroe Community College
- Amanda Roth, assistant professor of philosophy and women's studies at SUNY Geneseo