Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing mobile sports betting in New York State
Lawmakers in Albany want you to be able to bet on sports in New York State, as long as it’s not online or via a mobile platform. In-person sports betting is allowed at some upstate casinos, but Cuomo says mobile sports betting doesn’t provide a strong revenue stream for the state and would require a constitutional amendment to be legal. Critics say he’s trying to push business to the state’s struggling casinos.
This hour, we discuss the potential impact of mobile sports betting from different angles, as well as what the law says about the issue. Our guests:
- Karl Sleight, leader of the Racing and Gambling Industry Team at Harris Beach
- Jamie Burrows, sports betting enthusiast
- Seth Steinehour, sports betting enthusiast
- Joyce Barrett, person affected by compulsive gambling