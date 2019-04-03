© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing mobile sports betting in New York State

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 3, 2019 at 2:56 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Lawmakers in Albany want you to be able to bet on sports in New York State, as long as it’s not online or via a mobile platform. In-person sports betting is allowed at some upstate casinos, but Cuomo says mobile sports betting doesn’t provide a strong revenue stream for the state and would require a constitutional amendment to be legal. Critics say he’s trying to push business to the state’s struggling casinos.

This hour, we discuss the potential impact of mobile sports betting from different angles, as well as what the law says about the issue. Our guests:

  • Karl Sleight, leader of the Racing and Gambling Industry Team at Harris Beach
  • Jamie Burrows, sports betting enthusiast
  • Seth Steinehour, sports betting enthusiast
  • Joyce Barrett, person affected by compulsive gambling

Tags

Arts & Lifegamblingsports betting1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More