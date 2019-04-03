Connections: Discussing mobile sports betting in New York State

Lawmakers in Albany want you to be able to bet on sports in New York State, as long as it’s not online or via a mobile platform. In-person sports betting is allowed at some upstate casinos, but Cuomo says mobile sports betting doesn’t provide a strong revenue stream for the state and would require a constitutional amendment to be legal. Critics say he’s trying to push business to the state’s struggling casinos.

This hour, we discuss the potential impact of mobile sports betting from different angles, as well as what the law says about the issue. Our guests: