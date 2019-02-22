Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Why a Silicon Valley company chose to move to Rochester
A west coast company was looking to expand, and narrowed their list of cities down to Dallas, Portland, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and... Rochester. Ultimately, they chose Rochester.
We examine the process this company used to make their decision; they found that top-sized cities were generally very expensive, and Rochester offered some advantages that other cities didn't have. Our guests:
- Mark Oney, senior vice president at Employee Channel, Inc.
- Richard Glaser, co-founder of RocGrowth