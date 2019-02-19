© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: The debate over Amazon's sweepstakes approach, and its impact on economic systems

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 19, 2019 at 3:58 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Amazon is not coming to New York City after all, and that has reignited the debate about whether Amazon should hold a kind of sweepstakes to search for a second headquarters. Should Rochester get back in the game?

Amazon’s approach has divided the political left. We talk to Democrats about their views on the issue and its broader impact on economic systems and policies. Our guests:

