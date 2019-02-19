Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The debate over Amazon's sweepstakes approach, and its impact on economic systems
Amazon is not coming to New York City after all, and that has reignited the debate about whether Amazon should hold a kind of sweepstakes to search for a second headquarters. Should Rochester get back in the game?
Amazon’s approach has divided the political left. We talk to Democrats about their views on the issue and its broader impact on economic systems and policies. Our guests:
- Alfred Vitale, co-founder of the Association of Working Class Academics
- Karen Vitale, co-chair of the Rochester Area Democratic Socialists
- Jeremy Cooney, former chief of staff for the City of Rochester, and recent Democratic candidate for New York State Senate
- Nicholas Wilt, former principal engineer for Amazon, and administrator of the Amazon in Rochester website