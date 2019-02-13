Connections: The documentary, "Don't Be Nice"

The documentary “Don’t Be Nice” tells the story of five slam poets from New York City who have teamed up to compete for a national title. Their coach encourages them to push past the entertainment value of the form and write and speak from a place of vulnerability, confronting painful issues related to race, gender, sexuality, and identity.

The film will be screened as part of the Black Cinema Series at the Little Theatre on Friday. We preview the film with its director and local slam poets who share their process. Our guests: