Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The documentary, "Don't Be Nice"
The documentary “Don’t Be Nice” tells the story of five slam poets from New York City who have teamed up to compete for a national title. Their coach encourages them to push past the entertainment value of the form and write and speak from a place of vulnerability, confronting painful issues related to race, gender, sexuality, and identity.
The film will be screened as part of the Black Cinema Series at the Little Theatre on Friday. We preview the film with its director and local slam poets who share their process. Our guests:
- Kevin Hicks, journalist, and vice president of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists
- Reenah Golden, founder and artistic director of The Avenue Blackbox Theatre, host of the Goddess Hour on WAYO FM, co-creator of Kuumba Consultants, and founder of SLAAAM High
- Shaq "A.O.R." Payne, spoken word artist and recording artist
- Nikhil Melnechuk, filmmaker for “Don’t Be Nice,” actor, and poet