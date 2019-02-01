© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Previewing the 2019 Susan B. Anthony Birthday Luncheon

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 1, 2019 at 3:39 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The annual Susan B. Anthony Luncheon set for later this month will welcome Dr. Irma McClaurin as its keynote speaker. McClaurin is a feminist anthropologist and author who writes about race, diversity, and social justice.

We preview her presentation with a conversation about the value of diversity, how to find bonds of commonality, and how to better understand – and eliminate – social disparities. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Megan Mack
