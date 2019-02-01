Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Previewing the 2019 Susan B. Anthony Birthday Luncheon
The annual Susan B. Anthony Luncheon set for later this month will welcome Dr. Irma McClaurin as its keynote speaker. McClaurin is a feminist anthropologist and author who writes about race, diversity, and social justice.
We preview her presentation with a conversation about the value of diversity, how to find bonds of commonality, and how to better understand – and eliminate – social disparities. Our guests:
- Irma McClaurin, Ph.D., CEO of Irma McClaurin Solutions, anthropologist, author, and co-chair of the 2018 Seneca Falls Revisited Conference and Retreat
- Deborah Hughes, executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House