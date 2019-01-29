Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Sayak Valencia on "Gore Capitalism"
Sayak Valencia is a transfeminist scholar and activist who is in Rochester this week to talk to local students about the realities of immigration. She recently returned from interviewing migrants at the southern border.
Valencia shares what she learned at the border and discusses how immigration, capitalism, and violence intersect. In studio:
- Sayak Valencia, professor and researcher in the Department of Cultural Studies at El Colegio de la Frontera Norte, and author of "Gore Capitalism"
- Rev. Nadia Mullin, Protestant chaplain in the Center for Spirituality at Nazareth College
- Ana Gómez Parga, professor of media and communication at Nazareth College
- Sarah Schuler, student at Nazareth College, and former student leader for the Solidarity and Social Justice Retreat
- Juliana Joyce, student at Nazareth College, and former student leader for the Solidarity and Social Justice Retreat