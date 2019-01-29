© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Sayak Valencia on "Gore Capitalism"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 29, 2019 at 3:08 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Sayak Valencia is a transfeminist scholar and activist who is in Rochester this week to talk to local students about the realities of immigration. She recently returned from interviewing migrants at the southern border.

Valencia shares what she learned at the border and discusses how immigration, capitalism, and violence intersect. In studio:

  • Sayak Valencia, professor and researcher in the Department of Cultural Studies at El Colegio de la Frontera Norte, and author of "Gore Capitalism"
  • Rev. Nadia Mullin, Protestant chaplain in the Center for Spirituality at Nazareth College
  • Ana Gómez Parga, professor of media and communication at Nazareth College
  • Sarah Schuler, student at Nazareth College, and former student leader for the Solidarity and Social Justice Retreat 
  • Juliana Joyce, student at Nazareth College, and former student leader for the Solidarity and Social Justice Retreat 

Tags

Arts & Lifeimmigrationviolence1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More