Connections: How many books should you own? Examining the Marie Kondo revolution
How many books should you have? Organizational expert and Netflix sensation Marie Kondo says she keeps her collection to about 30 volumes at one time. She says it’s a number that works for her, and that the books you decide to keep should bring you joy.
Our guests discuss why many people value books as objects – for intellectual or sentimental reasons – and why it can be so difficult to let them go. In studio:
- Kyle Semmel, writer and translator
- Jeri Dube, retired communications consultant
- Anderson "Poetically Undefined" Allen, spoken wordsmith and teaching artist
- Brenda Tremblay, host and producer for WXXI’s Classical 91.5
- Mari Tsuchiya, Rochester resident who was born and raised in Japan