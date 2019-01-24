Connections: How many books should you own? Examining the Marie Kondo revolution

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 24, 2019 at 4:42 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How many books should you have? Organizational expert and Netflix sensation Marie Kondo says she keeps her collection to about 30 volumes at one time. She says it’s a number that works for her, and that the books you decide to keep should bring you joy.

Our guests discuss why many people value books as objects – for intellectual or sentimental reasons – and why it can be so difficult to let them go. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
