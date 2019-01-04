© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Should teachers stop giving in to grade negotiation?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 4, 2019
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Are high school and college students benefiting from too much grade inflation? Some admissions directors say yes.

A Clemson University professor sent a note to his colleagues, advising them to stand by the grades they give, and not buckle to student pressure. He wrote, "Assigning a grade is the end of teaching a class, not the beginning of a negotiation.”

We talk about when it is and is not appropriate to allow for re-dos, re-tests, re-writes. Our guests:

  • Larry Frye, Head of School at The Harley School
  • Joe Cope, history professor, and interim associate provost for student success at SUNY Genseo
  • Leah Stacy, assistant professor in professional practice in English and communication at Nazareth College

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
