Connections: Should teachers stop giving in to grade negotiation?
Are high school and college students benefiting from too much grade inflation? Some admissions directors say yes.
A Clemson University professor sent a note to his colleagues, advising them to stand by the grades they give, and not buckle to student pressure. He wrote, "Assigning a grade is the end of teaching a class, not the beginning of a negotiation.”
We talk about when it is and is not appropriate to allow for re-dos, re-tests, re-writes. Our guests:
- Larry Frye, Head of School at The Harley School
- Joe Cope, history professor, and interim associate provost for student success at SUNY Genseo
- Leah Stacy, assistant professor in professional practice in English and communication at Nazareth College