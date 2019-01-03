© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Should you not have kids because of climate change?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 3, 2019 at 4:05 PM EST
Writing for The Intelligencer, journalist David Wallace Wells poses some questions for parents and prospective parents: whether it’s moral to reproduce in this climate; whether it’s responsible to have children; whether it is fair to the planet or, perhaps more important, to the children. He's talking about the impact of climate change on the psyche of parents, and whether a growing number of couples is deciding not to have children at all based on the direction of our civilization.

It's a heavy subject, and our guests weigh in:

