Connections: Atheists discuss belief and meaning
Author Andrew Sullivan wrote a piece about religion that has lit up the internet, with praise from some, like David Brooks, calling it one of the finest pieces on religion ever written. The criticism has been just as intense, with many atheists pushing back against Sullivan's contention that every human being is religious, and even atheists are religious people. It's akin to the notion that for atheists, their religion is science.
Our guests discuss why they think these views are condescending and misguided. In studio:
- Dan Courtney, co-founder of Young Skeptics and an atheist activist
- Ty Gagnon, atheist with degrees in philosophy and theology
- Tom Proietti, resident scholar in media for St. John Fisher College