© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 7, 2018 at 3:41 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Late last month, five members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced what climate activists are calling the most significant climate change legislation Congress has seen in more than a decade – and the bill was introduced by members of both parties.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would apply a nationwide price on carbon emissions and return revenue to taxpayers each month. The goal: to lower greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years.

We’re joined by local climate activists who discuss their hopes for this bipartisan climate plan and if it can work. In studio:

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More