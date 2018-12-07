Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act
Late last month, five members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced what climate activists are calling the most significant climate change legislation Congress has seen in more than a decade – and the bill was introduced by members of both parties.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would apply a nationwide price on carbon emissions and return revenue to taxpayers each month. The goal: to lower greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years.
We’re joined by local climate activists who discuss their hopes for this bipartisan climate plan and if it can work. In studio:
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, leadership team co-coordinator for the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Rob Levine, member of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Al Hibner, member of Citizens' Climate Lobby and Project Drawdown