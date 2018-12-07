Connections: Discussing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

Late last month, five members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced what climate activists are calling the most significant climate change legislation Congress has seen in more than a decade – and the bill was introduced by members of both parties.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would apply a nationwide price on carbon emissions and return revenue to taxpayers each month. The goal: to lower greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years.

We’re joined by local climate activists who discuss their hopes for this bipartisan climate plan and if it can work. In studio: