MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Connections: Understanding dyslexia

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 4, 2018 at 2:17 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How much do you know about dyslexia? About 40 million American children and adults are affected by the disorder, but research shows that not all pediatricians ask parents about signs of possible learning issues in their children.

On Wednesday, Starbridge is holding a free workshop for families about understanding dyslexia. It will also hold a conference on Thursday. We preview those events as we discuss what dyslexia is, misconceptions surrounding the disorder, and how schools and families can support children who are struggling with this invisible disability. In studio:

  • Courtney Hathaway, school social worker
  • Kara Olds, family education specialist at Starbridge

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
