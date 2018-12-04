Connections: Understanding dyslexia

How much do you know about dyslexia? About 40 million American children and adults are affected by the disorder, but research shows that not all pediatricians ask parents about signs of possible learning issues in their children.

On Wednesday, Starbridge is holding a free workshop for families about understanding dyslexia. It will also hold a conference on Thursday. We preview those events as we discuss what dyslexia is, misconceptions surrounding the disorder, and how schools and families can support children who are struggling with this invisible disability. In studio:

Courtney Hathaway, school social worker

Kara Olds, family education specialist at Starbridge

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.