Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing Amazon's HQ2 coming to New York State
Governor Cuomo has come out swinging on Amazon, defending the incentives offered by New York State, and blasting critics as "extreme conservatives and socialists." But the critics contend that New York State is not creating jobs, it is buying jobs with the kind of sweet deal (a helipad!) that other companies never receive.
We discuss in studio with, among others:
- Kent Gardner, chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research, and opinion editor for the Rochester Beacon
- David Cay Johnston, investigative journalist