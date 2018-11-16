Connections: Activist Jeremy Tjhung

What does it mean to devote yourself to a life of activism? We talk to a local activist who uprooted himself from New York City and left everything behind to help promote causes he cares about in Rochester.

Jeremy Tjhung grew up on Akron, NY, where he says he was the only gay Asian kid in town. He moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion and retail. In 2016, after the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Tjhung joined Gays Against Guns, a grassroots organization committed to ending gun violence in America. In 2018, he moved to Rochester to bring his passion for activism to Monroe County; he said that’s where he saw the potential to do the most good.

Tjhung joins us in studio to share his story and discuss his efforts.