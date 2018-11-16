© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Activist Jeremy Tjhung

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 16, 2018 at 2:16 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What does it mean to devote yourself to a life of activism? We talk to a local activist who uprooted himself from New York City and left everything behind to help promote causes he cares about in Rochester.

Jeremy Tjhung grew up on Akron, NY, where he says he was the only gay Asian kid in town. He moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion and retail. In 2016, after the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Tjhung joined Gays Against Guns, a grassroots organization committed to ending gun violence in America. In 2018, he moved to Rochester to bring his passion for activism to Monroe County; he said that’s where he saw the potential to do the most good.

Tjhung joins us in studio to share his story and discuss his efforts.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack