Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing antidepressants with psychiatrist and author Peter Kramer

WXXI News |
Megan Mack
Published November 8, 2018 at 3:23 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Psychiatrist Peter Kramer is known for his writing on the social and ethical implications of anti-depressants. His bestseller, “Listening to Prozac,” explored what he called the “remaking of the self,” and how to approach that from medical and humanistic perspectives.

Kramer is currently a clinical professor emeritus of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown University. He’s in town as a guest of the University of Rochester, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss his work.

