Connections: Discussing antidepressants with psychiatrist and author Peter Kramer

Psychiatrist Peter Kramer is known for his writing on the social and ethical implications of anti-depressants. His bestseller, “Listening to Prozac,” explored what he called the “remaking of the self,” and how to approach that from medical and humanistic perspectives.

Kramer is currently a clinical professor emeritus of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown University. He’s in town as a guest of the University of Rochester, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss his work.