Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What can we learn from Susan B. Anthony?
This week in 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony illegally voted in the presidential election. Two weeks later, she was arrested and fined $100.
On this Election Day, we reexamine this moment in history and ask ourselves what lessons we can learn. What would Susan B. Anthony say to people not planning to exercise their right to vote? Our guests:
- Deborah Hughes, executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House
- Autumn Haag, special collections librarian and archivist for research and collections at the University of Rochester River Campus Libraries