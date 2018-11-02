Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Tracy Mitrano, Democratic candidate in the 23rd Congressional District
We continue our series of interviews with candidates for political office. This half hour, we’re joined by Tracy Mitrano, the Democrat challenging Congressman Tom Reed in the 23rd District. She joins us from the WEOS studio to share her platform and priorities.
Congressman Reed did not return multiple invitations to appear on the program.