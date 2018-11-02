Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Nate McMurray, 27th Congressional District candidate
We sit down with Nate McMurray once more before the election. The Democrat is hoping to unseat Congressman Chris Collins in the 27th District.
The race drew national attention after Collins was indicted in August in connection with insider trading.
The Collins campaign denied an invitation to participate in this program; businessman Larry Piegza – who is running on the Reform Party line – was not available to join the conversation.