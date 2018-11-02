Connections: Assemblyman Harry Bronson

We continue our series of interviews with candidates for political office. This half hour, Assemblyman Harry Bronson joins us in studio. He’s the Democratic incumbent representing District 138. We talk with him about what he hopes to accomplish in Albany if reelected; issues impacting the LGBTQ community, including GENDA; and more.

Bronson’s opponent, Patsy Iacovangelo, did not return multiple invitations to appear on the program.