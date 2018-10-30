Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Senator Rich Funke
We continue our series of interviews with political candidates this election season.
In this half hour, we sit down with State Senator Rich Funke, the Republican incumbent in the 55th District. He's running against Democratic challenger Jen Lunsford.