Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Understanding the emotional impacts of foster care and adoption

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 24, 2018 at 3:40 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We’ve been hearing national conversations about the emotional price children pay after being separated from their parents at the Mexican border. A local nonprofit says similar feelings of loneliness and uncertainty are part of the experience of hundreds of thousands of children who have been orphaned or part of the foster care system.

An upcoming re-enactment sponsored by Children Awaiting Parents will enable community members to ride an “orphan train.” Years ago, orphan trains ran from eastern American cities to the Midwest, transporting orphaned, abandoned, or homeless children who needed families. Those children would be evaluated at their destination to determine if they were “worthy” of adoption.

This hour, we hear from adoptive parents who share their stories, and we talk to experts about how to help kids navigate the emotional impact of foster care and adoption. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
