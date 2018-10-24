Connections: Understanding the emotional impacts of foster care and adoption

We’ve been hearing national conversations about the emotional price children pay after being separated from their parents at the Mexican border. A local nonprofit says similar feelings of loneliness and uncertainty are part of the experience of hundreds of thousands of children who have been orphaned or part of the foster care system.

An upcoming re-enactment sponsored by Children Awaiting Parents will enable community members to ride an “orphan train.” Years ago, orphan trains ran from eastern American cities to the Midwest, transporting orphaned, abandoned, or homeless children who needed families. Those children would be evaluated at their destination to determine if they were “worthy” of adoption.

This hour, we hear from adoptive parents who share their stories, and we talk to experts about how to help kids navigate the emotional impact of foster care and adoption. In studio: