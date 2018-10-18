© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The new documentary, "Dialogue in Metal"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 18, 2018 at 3:10 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

WXXI has produced a new documentary that unites master fabricator Jesse James with one of his heroes, the great metal sculptor Albert Paley. The two men collaborated on pieces of art, and the documentary, "Dialogue in Metal," unveils the results.

We talk to both James and Paley, and we discuss how this remarkable program came together with WXXI's own Todd McCammon and Tom Dooley.

The film debuts on WXXI-TV on November 5 at 9 p.m., and will be screened at The Little Theatre on October 26 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Both James and Paley will participate in post-screening Q&As that evening. 

Tags

Arts & LifeLittle Theatrefilm1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack