Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Jeremy Cooney, candidate for State Senate, District 56
This half hour, we hear from Jeremy Cooney. He’s a lawyer and he’s running for State Senate in the 56th District as a Democrat. We talk to Cooney about his platform, his priorities for the district, and more.
His opponent, Senator Joe Robach, did not respond to invitations to join this discussion, but appeared on the program at a later date.