Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Jen Lunsford, candidate for State Senate, District 55
This half hour, we hear from Jen Lunsford. She's a lawyer and a mother, and she's running for State Senate in the 55th District as a Democrat. We talk to Lunsford about her platform, her priorities for the district, and more.
Her opponent, Senator Rich Funke, appeared on the program at a later date.