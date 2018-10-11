Connections: Should the Bills get a new stadium?

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 11, 2018 at 7:44 AM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A Buffalo News editorial is making the case for substantial taxpayer support for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The editorial claims that this will be the price for Western New York to keep a professional football franchise. Our panels responds to the editorial and discusses what taxpayers should and should not do for the team. Our guests:

  • Scott Pitoniak, longtime Rochester sports columnist and author
  • Dennis O'Brien, longtime Buffalo Bills fan
  • (phone) Matt Warren, chief of "Buffalo Rumblings"

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
