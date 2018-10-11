Connections: Should the Bills get a new stadium?

A Buffalo News editorial is making the case for substantial taxpayer support for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The editorial claims that this will be the price for Western New York to keep a professional football franchise. Our panels responds to the editorial and discusses what taxpayers should and should not do for the team. Our guests:

Scott Pitoniak, longtime Rochester sports columnist and author

Dennis O'Brien, longtime Buffalo Bills fan

(phone) Matt Warren, chief of "Buffalo Rumblings"