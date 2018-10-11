Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Should the Bills get a new stadium?
A Buffalo News editorial is making the case for substantial taxpayer support for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The editorial claims that this will be the price for Western New York to keep a professional football franchise. Our panels responds to the editorial and discusses what taxpayers should and should not do for the team. Our guests:
- Scott Pitoniak, longtime Rochester sports columnist and author
- Dennis O'Brien, longtime Buffalo Bills fan
- (phone) Matt Warren, chief of "Buffalo Rumblings"