Connections: Sexual assault survivors discuss #WhyIDidntReport
The sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have led to renewed conversations about the #MeToo movement. President Trump recently tweeted his belief that any person who is sexually assaulted will immediately report it to authorities. That led to the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, with women across the country sharing why they chose not to talk to authorities when they were sexually assaulted or raped.
This hour, we hear from local survivors who are sharing their stories. In studio:
- Ilhan Ali, intersectional feminist, standup comedian, and proud immigrant
- Rachel Pazda, medical secretary and Navy veteran
- Meaghan de Chateauvieux, CEO for Willow Domestic Violence Center