Connections: Discussing the future of classical music
What is the future of classical music in America?
The Eastman School of Music is hosting three guest scholars this weekend who will help answer that question. They join us in studio for a preview of their presentations about teaching classical music in the digital age and the challenges future music leaders will face. Our guests:
- Robert Winter, distinguished professor of music at UCLA
- Robert Freeman, pianist, author, former director of the Eastman School of Music and the New England Conservatory, and former dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Texas at Austin
- Jim Doser, director of the Institute for Music Leadership at the Eastman School of Music