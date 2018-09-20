Connections: Author Dubravka Ugresic and her book, "American Fictionary"

Award-winning author Dubravka Ugresic is in Rochester to discuss her book of essays, American Fictionary. Ugresic fled war-torn Yugoslavia in the early 1990s for Amsterdam, and later, Middletown, Connecticut. It was in America that she says she was assaulted by Western consumerism; “strong personalities;” and an obsession with exercise, bagels, and public confession. In her book, she describes how she sees America – especially as a woman whose country was destroyed by war.

She’s a guest of Open Letter Books, which is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this weekend, but first, Ugresic joins us on Connections. In studio: