Connections: Author Dubravka Ugresic and her book, "American Fictionary"

Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 20, 2018 at 2:27 PM EDT
Award-winning author Dubravka Ugresic is in Rochester to discuss her book of essays, American Fictionary. Ugresic fled war-torn Yugoslavia in the early 1990s for Amsterdam, and later, Middletown, Connecticut. It was in America that she says she was assaulted by Western consumerism;  “strong personalities;” and an obsession with exercise, bagels, and public confession. In her book, she describes how she sees America – especially as a woman whose country was destroyed by war.

She's a guest of Open Letter Books, which is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this weekend, but first, Ugresic joins us on Connections. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
