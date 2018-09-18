Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Dr. Eric Olson on Mexico's evolving criminal landscape
The World Affairs Council of Rochester kicks off its new season of speakers with a conversation about Mexico's evolving criminal landscape. There has been a great deal of news coverage of Mexican gangs, spurred by the White House.
Dr. Eric Olson is Deputy Director of the Latin American Program and Senior Advisor to the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. His work focuses on the impacts of violence and organized crime on democratic governance. Dr. Olson is our guest for the hour.