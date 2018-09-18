Connections: Dr. Eric Olson on Mexico's evolving criminal landscape

The World Affairs Council of Rochester kicks off its new season of speakers with a conversation about Mexico's evolving criminal landscape. There has been a great deal of news coverage of Mexican gangs, spurred by the White House.

Dr. Eric Olson is Deputy Director of the Latin American Program and Senior Advisor to the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. His work focuses on the impacts of violence and organized crime on democratic governance. Dr. Olson is our guest for the hour.