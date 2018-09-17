© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Is there a civil war within the Catholic church?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 17, 2018 at 2:21 PM EDT
The Catholic Church is struggling with more allegations of sexual abuse and a widening scandal. Some Catholic writers have called it a civil war within the church.

So how can the church heal? Will members stay throughout the storm? Our guests weigh in:

  • Timothy Thibodeau, Ph.D., professor of history at Nazareth College
  • Nora Bradbury-Haehl, author, interfaith youth worker, and Catholic writer
  • Nancy Rourke, Ph.D., professor of religious studies and theology at Canisius College, and former director of the College’s Catholic Studies program

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
