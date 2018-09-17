Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is there a civil war within the Catholic church?
The Catholic Church is struggling with more allegations of sexual abuse and a widening scandal. Some Catholic writers have called it a civil war within the church.
So how can the church heal? Will members stay throughout the storm? Our guests weigh in:
- Timothy Thibodeau, Ph.D., professor of history at Nazareth College
- Nora Bradbury-Haehl, author, interfaith youth worker, and Catholic writer
- Nancy Rourke, Ph.D., professor of religious studies and theology at Canisius College, and former director of the College’s Catholic Studies program