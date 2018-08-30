© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Summer of Food - How can Rochester become the next Charleston, South Carolina?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 30, 2018
It’s our final Summer of Food conversation, and we sit down with award-winning chefs in our area to discuss if Rochester could be on its way to becoming a food destination. What would it take for Rochester to be the next Charleston, South Carolina?

Our guests weigh in:

  • Art Rogers, chef and owner of Lento, and the only James Beard-nominated chef in Rochester history
  • Derrick DePorter, chef and co-owner of Unter Biergarten

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
