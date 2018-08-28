© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Is America great?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 28, 2018 at 2:53 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Governor Andrew Cuomo found himself in political hot water two weeks ago when he said America “was never that great.” Cuomo made the comment during a speech about gender equality. His remarks drew and audible response from the crowd, and pushback from President Trump. Cuomo was referring to discrimination against women, saying “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.” His office later tried to clarify the remarks.

So what do people in the activist community think about America’s “greatness” – or perceived “greatness?” We’ll discuss our country’s history and activists’ fight for equal rights. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack