Connections: Is America great?

Governor Andrew Cuomo found himself in political hot water two weeks ago when he said America “was never that great.” Cuomo made the comment during a speech about gender equality. His remarks drew and audible response from the crowd, and pushback from President Trump. Cuomo was referring to discrimination against women, saying “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.” His office later tried to clarify the remarks.

So what do people in the activist community think about America’s “greatness” – or perceived “greatness?” We’ll discuss our country’s history and activists’ fight for equal rights. Our guests: