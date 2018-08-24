Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: State Comptroller candidate Mark Dunlea
The Green Party candidate for State Comptroller is in Rochester. Mark Dunlea is an environmental and anti-poverty activist. His platform focuses on divesting the state pension fund from fossil fuels.
This hour, we talk to him about his candidacy and his priorities for the state.