Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Summer of Food - Is Rochester becoming a food and wine destination?
The Summer of Food conversation examines two new local businesses whose owners have come from very different places.
Steadfast opened in Rochester's East End when owner Nick Garofoli decided to move from New York City, where he was working in the same kind of restaurant and bar scene. Living Roots is a wine company and bar with ties to both Rochester and Australia.
So why did the owners envision a future in Rochester, instead of bigger markets? We talk about their efforts to grow and thrive in western New York. In studio:
- Nick Garofoli, owner of Steadfast
- Chuck Previte, executive chef and partner at Steadfast
- Sebastian and Colleen Hardy, owners of Living Roots Wine & Co.