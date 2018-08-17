Connections: Creativity as a "cure" for the midlife crisis

A recent article in the New York Times is touting creativity as a new "cure" for the midlife crisis. The Times reports that creativity has emerged as a popular antidote for boredom and a way to find meaning and purpose. Many people in their 40s and 50s are picking up their paintbrushes, learning to sing for the first time, or revisiting passions from their youth. The moves have helped these emerging or re-emerging artists combat anxiety and depression, reinvent themselves, or even breathe new life into a decades-long career.

This hour, we're joined by local artists from a variety disciplines, who share how their passions helped them find new meaning both personally and professionally. In studio: