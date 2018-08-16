Connections: Summer of Food - Where to grab a bite off the NYS Thruway

Our Summer of Food series continues with a conversation about...food! If you've ever taken a trip on the New York State Thruway, you know your dining options are rather limited at those Thruway rest stops.

Our well-traveled guests have explored cities and towns along the Thruway from Albany to Buffalo, looking for the best places to grab a bite, within minutes from the road. They say some cities are entering a period of revitalization, with new restaurants, coffee shops, and more. Will they be successful? How much will tourism and Thruway traffic impact potential success? We "visit" some of those cities with our guests: