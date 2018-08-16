© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Candidates for the Rochester City School Board

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Rochester City School Board. Mental health expert Melanie Funchess and health worker Beatriz LeBron were appointed to the board in January, following the departure of Malik Evans and Mary Adams. Now, they must run again to fill the remainder of the terms, and they have some competition. Reverend Judith Davis is also on the primary ballot.

This hour, we hear from the three candidates about their platforms and their priorities for the Rochester City School District. We discuss teacher evaluations, testing, how to address student and parent needs, and their thoughts on a number of changes proposed for the district. It's an opportunity for you to ask them your questions before the primary on September 13. In studio:

