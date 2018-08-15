Connections: Understanding harmful algal blooms in the Finger Lakes

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 15, 2018
Residents in the Finger Lakes have been frustrated this summer by harmful blue-green algal blooms in the area's lakes. Beaches have been closed for swimming as scientists study the chemistry of the algae, which may cause toxins to be released into the water. It has been a problem in the Finger Lakes for many years, and with the impact of climate change, it could get worse.

This hour, our guests discuss the science behind the algae, the types of regulations and watershed plans they'd like to see developed to minimize the issue, and what the blooms mean for people living in the area. In studio:

  • Jim Howe, director of the Nature Conservancy in Central and Western New York
  • Tim Sellers, Ph.D., associate provost for academic innovation, professor of biology and environmental science, and director of the Center for Aquatic Research at Keuka College

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
