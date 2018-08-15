Connections: Understanding harmful algal blooms in the Finger Lakes

Residents in the Finger Lakes have been frustrated this summer by harmful blue-green algal blooms in the area's lakes. Beaches have been closed for swimming as scientists study the chemistry of the algae, which may cause toxins to be released into the water. It has been a problem in the Finger Lakes for many years, and with the impact of climate change, it could get worse.

This hour, our guests discuss the science behind the algae, the types of regulations and watershed plans they'd like to see developed to minimize the issue, and what the blooms mean for people living in the area. In studio: