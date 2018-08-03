Connections: How to help new mothers breastfeed and bottle feed

We discuss the push-pull mothers feel when it comes to making decisions about breastfeeding. Some mothers who opt not to breastfeed say they are judged for choosing to bottle feed. And some breastfeeding women say they face challenges with nursing or encounter other issues like the stigma surrounding feeding their babies in public. While research supports mother’s milk as the healthiest for children, not all women are able to or want to breastfeed.

This hour, we discuss a range of issues related to breast and bottle feeding, and how to help all new mothers find the best options for their children and themselves. Our guests: