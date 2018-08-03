© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How to help new mothers breastfeed and bottle feed

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 3, 2018 at 4:25 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We discuss the push-pull mothers feel when it comes to making decisions about breastfeeding. Some mothers who opt not to breastfeed say they are judged for choosing to bottle feed. And some breastfeeding women say they face challenges with nursing or encounter other issues like the stigma surrounding feeding their babies in public. While research supports mother’s milk as the healthiest for children, not all women are able to or want to breastfeed.

This hour, we discuss a range of issues related to breast and bottle feeding, and how to help all new mothers find the best options for their children and themselves. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More