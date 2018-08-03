Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to help new mothers breastfeed and bottle feed
We discuss the push-pull mothers feel when it comes to making decisions about breastfeeding. Some mothers who opt not to breastfeed say they are judged for choosing to bottle feed. And some breastfeeding women say they face challenges with nursing or encounter other issues like the stigma surrounding feeding their babies in public. While research supports mother’s milk as the healthiest for children, not all women are able to or want to breastfeed.
This hour, we discuss a range of issues related to breast and bottle feeding, and how to help all new mothers find the best options for their children and themselves. Our guests:
- Meghan Mueller, registered dietician, certified lactation consultant, and President of the Rochester Regional Breastfeeding Coalition
- Dr. Casey Rosen-Carole, medical director of lactation services and programs at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Jacqueline Lindsey, licensed social worker with the Baby Love program at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown, Monroe County Deputy Commissioner of Public Health
- Joy Getnick, mother who decided to bottle feed