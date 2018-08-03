Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Bringing the arts to rural communities
We have a conversation about the challenges of bringing the arts to rural areas. Shake on the Lake is a professional Shakespeare touring company based in Silver Lake. The founders created the organization after observing the disparity in arts and cultural opportunities in rural communities. They’re one of a few local organizations that bring theater and the arts to underserved rural groups, including the prison population.
We discuss their work and how it impacts cultural and economic development in the areas they serve. Our guests:
- Pilar McKay, co-founder and managing director of Shake on the Lake
- Josh Rice, co-founder and producing artistic director of Shake on the Lake
- Chad Bradford, founder of Voices UnCaged for Shake on the Lake
- Erin Katzker, educational theatre manager for Merry-Go-Round Playhouse