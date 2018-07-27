Connections: Discussing employment law in the age of #MeToo

Chris Granozio is a former scoreboard operator for the Mets who was fired in February. The Mets say he violated company policy and spoke inappropriately when he and a colleague were telling vulgar jokes. Granozio says he was laughing at his colleague’s impersonations in what they thought was a vacant room, but a female employee heard them. Granozio says she recorded the conversation and reported them to the organization’s human resources department. Granozio admits that the jokes were vulgar, but says his termination had to do with discrimination.

Critics of the situation ask if it’s an example of the #MeToo movement taken too far. Others say Granozio deserved to be fired. We talk to Granozio and an employment attorney about this case and its broader themes. Our guests: