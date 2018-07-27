© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing employment law in the age of #MeToo

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 27, 2018 at 3:30 PM EDT
Chris Granozio is a former scoreboard operator for the Mets who was fired in February. The Mets say he violated company policy and spoke inappropriately when he and a colleague were telling vulgar jokes. Granozio says he was laughing at his colleague’s impersonations in what they thought was a vacant room, but a female employee heard them. Granozio says she recorded the conversation and reported them to the organization’s human resources department. Granozio admits that the jokes were vulgar, but says his termination had to do with discrimination.

Critics of the situation ask if it’s an example of the #MeToo movement taken too far. Others say Granozio  deserved to be fired. We talk to Granozio and an employment attorney about this case and its broader themes. Our guests:

  • Chris Granozio, former scoreboard operator and writer and producer for the Mets
  • Beth Cordello, chair of the employment law practice at Pullano & Farrow

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
