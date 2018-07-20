Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rt. Reverend Prince Singh, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester
Rt. Reverend Prince Singh is the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, and he has a lot to say about the current divisions within our country and racism in our community. He joins us to discuss what he's learned and the role he thinks the church can play in healing those divides.