Connections: Is marching enough as a form of protest?
In a recent op-ed for the Guardian, writer LA Kauffman warned activists protesting the Trump administration’s policies that marching is not enough. Kauffman writes that while the number of marches across the country continues to rise, protesters need to take additional, more tangible steps to make an impact.
So what do those steps look like? We sit down with local activists who discuss their strategies and what they think will make a difference when it comes to changing policies. In studio:
- Kristen Walker, co-founder of Flower City Noire Collective
- Scotty Ginett, LGBTQ community leader
- Anthony Plonczynski, leader of the 21st Legislative District for the Monroe County Democratic Party, and co-founder of La Cumbre
- Katelyn Figueroa Plonczynski, local activist