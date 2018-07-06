© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Is marching enough as a form of protest?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 6, 2018 at 3:22 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In a recent op-ed for the Guardian, writer LA Kauffman warned activists protesting the Trump administration’s policies that marching is not enough. Kauffman writes that while the number of marches across the country continues to rise, protesters need to take additional, more tangible steps to make an impact.

So what do those steps look like? We sit down with local activists who discuss their strategies and what they think will make a difference when it comes to changing policies. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Megan Mack
