Connections: Director John Landis discusses "Animal House"
If you’ve seen the film “Animal House,” you probably remember a few iconic scenes: the toga party, the parade, and basically anything featuring John Belushi. The film is turning 40, and director John Landis is in Rochester for a special anniversary screening at the Dryden Theatre.
Landis has been touring the country celebrating the film, and he makes a stop on Connections to discuss the impact it has had and his legendary career in film. In studio:
- John Landis, director of “Animal House”
- Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions for the George Eastman Museum
- Jack Garner, longtime national film critic, and trustee for the George Eastman Museum
- Jack Feerick, critic at large for PopDose.com, and former critic for Kirkus Review
- Bri Merkel, artistic director for The Little Theatre