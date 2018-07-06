© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Director John Landis discusses "Animal House"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 6, 2018 at 3:19 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

If you’ve seen the film “Animal House,” you probably remember a few iconic scenes: the toga party, the parade, and basically anything featuring John Belushi. The film is turning 40, and director John Landis is in Rochester for a special anniversary screening at the Dryden Theatre.

Landis has been touring the country celebrating the film, and he makes a stop on Connections to discuss the impact it has had and his legendary career in film. In studio:

Tags

Arts & Lifefilm1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More