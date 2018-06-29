Connections: Will there be more victories like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s?

If the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in November’s mid-term elections, 10-term Congressman Joe Crowley, representing parts of New York City, was expected to be one of the leading candidates to become speaker.

But, that won’t happen.

That’s because an upstart Democratic Socialist defeated him in the congressional primary Tuesday. She’s 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and if she’s elected in November, she would be one of the youngest women ever elected to Congress.

So what does this victory mean, and what impact will it have on women and Latinos running for office in the future? We discuss with our guests: