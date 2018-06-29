© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Will there be more victories like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Published June 29, 2018 at 3:48 PM EDT
If the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in November’s mid-term elections, 10-term Congressman Joe Crowley, representing parts of New York City, was expected to be one of the leading candidates to become speaker.

But, that won’t happen.

That’s because an upstart Democratic Socialist defeated him in the congressional primary Tuesday. She’s 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and if she’s elected in November, she would be one of the youngest women ever elected to Congress.

So what does this victory mean, and what impact will it have on women and Latinos running for office in the future? We discuss with our guests:

  • Beatriz LeBron, community health worker at Rochester Regional Health, and Rochester City School Board Commissioner
  • Irene Sanchez, founder of Puertorriqueños Unidos en la Distancia (United in the Distance)
  • Annette Ramos, founder and executive director of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
