Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing U.S.-German relations with David Gill, Consul General of Germany

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 25, 2018 at 2:53 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How do German political leaders and the German people view the Trump administration? The Consul General of Germany helps us understand the answer this hour.

David Gill is in Rochester to attend a showcase at the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. The performance is a collaboration between the Eastman School of Music and the German Federal Jazz Orchestra, BuJazzO. The orchestra will perform new compositions for archival films from the vaults at the George Eastman Museum.

We hear about the project, and we discuss the state of U.S.-German relations. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
