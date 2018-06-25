Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing U.S.-German relations with David Gill, Consul General of Germany
How do German political leaders and the German people view the Trump administration? The Consul General of Germany helps us understand the answer this hour.
David Gill is in Rochester to attend a showcase at the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. The performance is a collaboration between the Eastman School of Music and the German Federal Jazz Orchestra, BuJazzO. The orchestra will perform new compositions for archival films from the vaults at the George Eastman Museum.
We hear about the project, and we discuss the state of U.S.-German relations. In studio:
- David Gill, Consul General of Germany in New York City
- Matthew Collard, Honorary Consul of Germany in Buffalo
- Reinhild Steingröver, professor of German at the Eastman School of Music