Connections: Discussing U.S.-German relations with David Gill, Consul General of Germany

How do German political leaders and the German people view the Trump administration? The Consul General of Germany helps us understand the answer this hour.

David Gill is in Rochester to attend a showcase at the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. The performance is a collaboration between the Eastman School of Music and the German Federal Jazz Orchestra, BuJazzO. The orchestra will perform new compositions for archival films from the vaults at the George Eastman Museum.

We hear about the project, and we discuss the state of U.S.-German relations. In studio: